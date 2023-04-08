Pioneer Administrator Al Fiser Retires; Gina Gruber To Take The Helm

AL FISER

There is a transition happening in Pioneer as longtime Village Administrator Al Fiser has decided to seek a well-deserved retirement.

The remainder of 2023, Al will be consulting and working part-time to insure a smooth transition to Gina Gruber, who currently holds the title of Village Assistant Administrator.

“I appointed Al back in the spring of 2009 and he has been a very effective administrator for the Village” stated Mayor Ed Kidston.

“Pioneer has done so many positive things during his tenure, and his guidance and dedication is invaluable”

“After spending a lifetime in the private sector banking business, it was a pleasure to serve the residents of Pioneer, my home town.” stated Fiser.

“Working for a very pro-growth Mayor and Council insured there is never a dull moment. As soon as we would get one large project complete, we would begin another.”

“We rebuilt so many old streets, replaced old water lines, upgraded the water plant, built a new water tower, upgraded the sewer system, upgraded the electrical system, expanded the industrial park, eliminated storm water flooding throughout the village and made improvements both in our park system and at the cemetery.”

“At last count, I think we were just under $30 Million dollars in improvements. That’s a lot of work for a small village.”

“Mayor Kidston is great at getting grants and zero interest loans, so all this work is done without the need for high utility rates or taxes.”

“I’m proud of what we have accomplished together, but there comes a time when everyone needs to spend more time at the Lake.”

“Time will tell if I will miss the day to day. I don’t think so, but you never know. What I do know is I can leave the position in qualified hands. Gina will do great with her new responsibilities.”

Many positive things are happening in Pioneer. In addition to the AquaBounty project, which is the largest economic investment ever in Williams County ($375 million dollars) Pioneer has three additional industry planning to expand.

No less than 3 new retail businesses have either opened or will be opening soon. On the docket for village council is finishing a new sub-station for the North Industrial Park, a splash pad for 2024, a new fire station and council chambers, behind the meter solar field, two, possibly three new streets, peak shaving generation and developing affordable housing for all the jobs coming to town.

Gina Gruber has been Village Clerk for a little over a year and will move up to Village Administrator before year’s end. She is very excited for her new role as village administrator.

GINA GRUBER

“We have such a great group of people working for the village. I’m impressed with the dedication of all the employees.”

“They all really work hard at making Pioneer a great place to live. Helping lead the team will be both challenging and fun. I’m excited for the opportunity!”

“Gina is a great choice to take the reins from Al”, said Mayor Kidston.

“Gina loves the community, understands the citizens needs and has great intellect to master this position quickly. We are very fortunate to have her, especially now when we are seeing so much growth. We need someone who understands Pioneer and how it works best for its citizens. Gina fills this void nicely.”

Gina’s village clerk position will be filled in the near future, so she can concentrate totally on being Administrator.

With the transition plans in place the village hopes to continue strong positive growth well into the future.