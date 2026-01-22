Robert “Bob” Berning (1943 – 2026)

(Belonged To Bryan Moose Lodge)

Robert H. “Bob” Berning, 82, of Bryan, died Wednesday, Jan. 21, 2026, at Majestic Care of Bryan.

Bob was born Jan. 28, 1943, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of the late Robert H. and Dena (Nordman) Berning Sr.

He was a 1961 graduate of Concordia Lutheran High School in Fort Wayne and continued his education at Valparaiso University, earning a bachelor’s degree.

He also studied at Valparaiso Law School and John Marshall Law School, and completed his master’s degree at St. Francis College in Fort Wayne.

Bob served in the Army National Guard. He married Sandra K. Detwiler on July 6, 1968, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fort Wayne.

He began his career at Midwest Steel in Gary, Indiana, later working for ARO Corp in Bryan and Bryan Custom Plastics, before becoming a partner in Armstrong Berning Motors.

Bob was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the former Orchard Hills Country Club, and Bryan Moose Lodge 1164.

Bob was passionate about cars and collected several over the years. He found joy in attending car shows and auctions. He was also an avid reader, especially of Western and mystery novels, and enjoyed spending time outdoors tending to his flower and plant gardens.

Surviving are his wife, Sandra, of Bryan; one sister, Marge (Paul) Gevers of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and 10 nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Carol Berning and Katie Allmiller.

At Bob’s request, there will be no visitation or services at this time. He will be cremated and his remains interred at Concordia Gardens Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the Williams County Public Library, Bryan Branch, or the Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com