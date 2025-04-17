Pulaski Garden Club Prepares For Centennial Celebrations

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

PRESS RELEASE – President Cam Miller opened the meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club on April 8, 2025, with the Garden Prayer, after which the roll call included describing and showing daffodils that were brought. 22 members responded to roll call. One guest was welcomed.

The Secretary’s Report and Treasurer’s Report were given. The floral arrangement, entitled “School Days” was presented by Regina Partee. Her delightful design portrayed “The Prom” which included a corsage, boutonniere, bowtie and twinkling lights.

The evening’s program was given by Eric Hite, Environmental Horticulture instructor from Four County Career Center. Mr. Hite has taught at the school for 25 years, teaching courses which are required for state testing.

Students are juniors and seniors ranging in class size from 8-18 and come from 22 different schools. Students take academic classes in the morning with 2 and a half hours of class daily with Mr. Hite in the afternoon.

Students work in a greenhouse using hydroponics and propagating plants, practice landscape and hardscape principles, learn plant identification, use power equipment and go on field trips.

The week before Mother’s Day they have baskets for sale to the public in the greenhouse. Proceeds are used to fund the program. Mr. Hite was thanked with a large laser cut wood and glass suncatcher made by member Rozetta Luke.

The Pest of the Month report on Aphids was given by Barb Deetz. Aphids are a constant problem for gardeners. Their colored bodies cling to the back of leaves and along stems where they suck out plant juices. They can be stripped off with gloves or removed with a strong spray of water.

Natural predators are lady bugs and birds. They don’t like onions or garlic, so favored plants, like roses, can be planted with those items nearby. Many homemade spray recipes include garlic, onion, water, and dish soap.

Old Business

The Centennial Committee members met for the second time. Carol Wheeler was asked to chair the committee. Connie McGrew will act as recorder. Members were given assignments.

Bylaws Committee has met resulting in a few changes. As per Article XII, the bylaws were reviewed and discussed. A vote will take place at our next meeting.

Region 1 board meeting met on April 2. Everything is underway for the May 1st spring meeting.

New Business

The Regional meeting is May 1, 2025, at St. Marks Church in Bowling Green. Fee, including lunch, is 20$. Joyce Mocherman will bring the raffle prize, and members were encouraged to bring items for the Country Store. Attendees will meet for carpooling at 7:30 am.

Exhibitor and Judges School is June 6 and 7, 2025, in Springfield. Rozetta Luke, Barb Deetz, Regina Partee, Cam Miller, Kay Beck, and Carol Wheeler plan to attend.

Green house group trip will be to Wolf’s Nursery in Bowling Green following the Regional Meeting.

Committee Reports

Copies of the Williams County Fair flower show schedule were available.

Rozetta and Regina were encouraged to submit bills for their printing of many items throughout the year.

Announcements

-April 28, 2025, at 5 pm we will meet at the Williams County Fairgrounds to begin spring cleanup of the flower beds. Bring hand tools, tarps and gloves.

-April 29, 2025, there is a talk on native plants from 6pm-8pm at the Extension Office

-May 8, 2025, is floral design class for Mother’s Day arrangements. Cost $10. Call 419-636-5608 for reservations. Class will be held in the Gillette Building at the fairgrounds.

-May 10, 2025, there will be a plant sale from 10am to 3pm at the West Eagle Church.

The door prize was brought by Cindy Clark. The meeting was adjourned.

Share and Tell

Joyce Mocherman reported on the newest pest in the area: the spotted lantern fly. It is a moth which lays eggs in a large mass on trees. It looks like bark or lichen. Members were asked to call the local extension office if one is spotted.

A letter was read from Muriel Stevens declining the invitation to attend our Centennial festivities. She was a very active member in years past. Regina Partee was thanked for bringing caladium bulbs from Florida for members.

Hostesses for the meeting were Tina Lopez, Rozetta Luke and Connie McGrew. The next meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club will be May 6, 2025, at 6:30 at Pulaski United Methodist Church.