Florence Brandt (1932 – 2023)

Florence Ellen Brandt, 91, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday, August 18, 2023, at her residence. Florence was born March 24, 1932, in Bethalto, Illinois, the daughter of the late John Milbert and Esther Dorothy (Hoekstra) Duvall.

She was a 1950 graduate of Alton High School and continued her education graduating from Missouri Baptist Hospital School of Nursing in 1953.

Florence married Robert Wayne Brandt on November 2, 1957, in Alton, Illinois and he preceded her in death on January 14, 2021.

Florence was a Registered Nurse for over 57 years. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church for over 50 years; Eastern Star Bryan Chapter 248; field day volunteer and established the scoring system at the Williams County Conservation Club; founding member of the Bryan Cruise In.

Florence was a Red Cross Volunteer for 62 years and was recognized by the Red Cross on her 40th, 50th, and 60th anniversaries.

On her 40th anniversary she was recognized by six sitting Presidents. Florence had an extensive Red Cross collection, and she enjoyed collecting irons.

In her younger years she enjoyed dancing and riding motorcycles with her husband, Robert. Above all, Florence has a passion for caring for others, whether it be practicing as a nurse or caring for her family.

Surviving are her two children, Richard Alan Brandt of Bryan, and Karen Sue (Tom) Fago of Abilene, Texas; two grandchildren, Joshua Alexander (Cody) Murray of Bowling Green, Ohio and Anthony Robert Fago of Abilene, Texas; two siblings; John (Joyce) Duvall, and Velma (Augie) Schmidt all of Alton, Illinois.

Florence was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Brandt; two infant sons, Kenneth John Brandt, and David Wayne Brandt; two brothers, Harold Duvall and Reinder Duvall; sisters, Esther Walkington and Dorothy Bertoletti.

Visitation for Florence will be held Monday, August 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m. –12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio with a memorial service beginning at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Rev. Steve Rath officiating. Inurnment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Red Cross, Eastern Star Bryan Chapter 248, or Wesley United Methodist Church.

