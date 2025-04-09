Jeanette Jackson (1935 – 2025)

(Wauseon Resident)

Jeanette R. Jackson, age 89, of Wauseon, passed away at Fairlawn Haven Retirement Community on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

She was born on July 24, 1935 to Roy and Margaret (Willet) Wells in Chesterfield Township, Ohio.

She married Richard E. Jackson on June 6, 1953 in East Chesterfield Church of Christ and he passed away in January 23, 2005.

Jeannette crocheted endless blankets for her children and grandchildren that they will cherish forever. While crocheting, she watched her favorite daily game shows.

In her younger years, she was a doting mother and spent endless days and nights at the ball field as she supported her children with their sports. Her family will always remember her holiday dinners where she shared her delicious cooking and baking.

She is survived by Stephen (Dee) Jackson, Kevin (Nancy) Jackson, Karen (Frank) Johnson and Brenda Demoulin; daughter in law, Patsy Jackson; fourteen grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; sister, Phyllis (Andy) Derringer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Margaret Wells; husband, Richard E. Jackson; daughter, Patricia Jackson and son, Douglas Jackson.

The family will receive guests on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio with her Funeral Service starting at 12:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fairlawn Haven Retirement Community.