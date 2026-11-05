Nicholas Nagy (2005 – 2026)

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(Fought A Rare Cancer For Just Over A Year) Just after 3:15 in the morning of November 3rd, Nicholas passed into eternity. For just over a year, he fought his battle with a rare type of cancer, and silently yielded with his Aunt Tanya and Father at his bedside. Nicholas was born on June 22, 2005, to Mike and Evelyn (Sine) Nagy. With the stubborn determination that was his signature in life, and his whimsical sideways smile, he faced physical challenges that would have humbled a prize fighter, and tested the faith of the most steadfast warrior. Yet he marched on with a gentle smile and his own style of humble acceptance. His calmness and enduring spirit made it possible for everyone who cared for him to also calmly accept the inevitable.

He once said:

“Just because I am your protector doesn’t mean you are incapable of fighting your own battles.”

That phrase encompasses everything that one needs to know about this extraordinary young man. He fought his own impossible battles and still extended his hand to help save others who were about to lose their way.

We miss you, and long to rejoice with you in heaven.

Surviving Nicholas is his parents, Mike and Evelyn Nagy; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Marilyn “Myanian” Nagy; maternal grandparents, Rick and Denise Sine; aunts, Tanya Johnson, Danielle Coursin, Megan Sine, and Alisha Sine; and many cousins, with close cousins, Alex and Ian.

A private committal service will take place at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Nicholas’ life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Nagy family.

The obituary for Nicholas was lovingly prepared by his family.