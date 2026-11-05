Nicholas Nagy (2005 – 2026)

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He once said:
“Just because I am your protector doesn’t mean you are incapable of fighting your own battles.”
That phrase encompasses everything that one needs to know about this extraordinary young man. He fought his own impossible battles and still extended his hand to help save others who were about to lose their way.
We miss you, and long to rejoice with you in heaven.
Surviving Nicholas is his parents, Mike and Evelyn Nagy; paternal grandparents, Dennis and Marilyn “Myanian” Nagy; maternal grandparents, Rick and Denise Sine; aunts, Tanya Johnson, Danielle Coursin, Megan Sine, and Alisha Sine; and many cousins, with close cousins, Alex and Ian.
A private committal service will take place at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Nicholas’ life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Nagy family.
The obituary for Nicholas was lovingly prepared by his family.