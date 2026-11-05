Fulton County Locks In Fixed Electric Rate Through June 2029

WAUSEON — Fulton County has executed a new electric aggregation agreement with Dynegy at a program rate of 11.09¢ per kilowatt-hour (kWh), or $0.1109 per kWh, according to a media release from Fulton County Administrator Dennis Kennedy dated Nov. 4. The new rate will provide long-term price stability for residential and small business participants through the June 2029 billing period.

The county said that in a time when electric prices remain unpredictable, continuing the electric aggregation program offers participants several key benefits.

Protection from market volatility: Electricity pricing has increased dramatically across Ohio over the last several years and remains volatile, the release said. This trend is expected to continue with growing electric demand and higher costs to maintain infrastructure, which will affect electric generation costs across Ohio, including rates directly from local utilities or other third-party suppliers.

Budget stability: The program provides a fixed price for a known term. While one of the goals of the aggregation program has historically been to provide savings when compared to the utility’s Standard Service Offer (also known as the price-to-compare), ongoing market volatility means savings cannot be guaranteed over the contract term. However, the program’s fixed energy rate will offer budget certainty and price protection in an uncertain energy market.

Buying power: Participating communities partnered with other local communities to negotiate on behalf of all eligible residents and small businesses in the areas included. A competitive bidding process was used in which offers were received from various suppliers to secure the best price and contracting opportunity possible at this time.

Contract flexibility: The program allows participants to opt out without penalty, or leave with no cancellation or termination fees at any time during the contract term. Participants who relocate in the area, move out of the area or find a better offer can do so without a financial penalty.

Green pricing option: A 100% green price is available as an alternative for interested participants. Customers may enroll in this product for a price backed by renewable energy.

Eligible participants will begin to receive opt-out notices from Dynegy in the mail over the coming weeks. The opt-out letters will provide new program details, including budget billing information, and no action is needed to participate. Participants will continue to receive one invoice from their utility each month, with the new rate reflected approximately 45 to 60 days after receiving the opt-out letter. There is no change or interruption to electric service, and all outages and emergencies should continue to be reported to the local utility and emergency services.

Those looking to opt out of the program will find details on how to do so by mail, phone or website in the opt-out notice they receive.

— Information Provided

Submit yours here.