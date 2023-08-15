Floyd Peterson (1933 – 2023)

(Member Of Montpelier Eagle Lodge #2246)|

Floyd Junior Peterson, 89, of Alvordton and formerly of Pioneer, passed away on Monday, August 14, 2023 at Fountain Park Assisted Living and Memory Care in Bryan.

He was born on November 10, 1933 in Hillsdale County, MI to Charles A. and Carol M. (Harrison) Peterson. On July 17, 1953, Floyd married Sue C. Knecht in Angola, IN and she preceded him in death in October of 2003.

Floyd honorably served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. In 1999, after nearly 40 years of service, he retired from Powers and Sons in Montpelier, where he worked as a tool grinder. Floyd was a member of Montpelier Eagle Lodge #2246.

He is survived by his special companion, Erma Carlin of Bryan; children, Debra (David) Gordon of Bryan, Doug (Juli) Peterson, of Pioneer and Denise (Brad) Van DeVoorde of Pioneer; grandchildren, Wesley (Emily) Crist, Brooke (Matt) Rademaker, Brandon (Lindsay) Gordon, Kurt Peterson, Kole Peterson, Clayton Van DeVoorde, and Cady (Josh) Bailey; several great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sue Peterson; four brothers, Maurice, Ralph, Frank and Harold Peterson; and three sisters, Elsie Rose, Donna Jones and Mabel Day.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 2-8 pm at the Thomspon Funeral Home in Pioneer. A funeral service will take place on Friday, August 18, 2023 at 11:00 am at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Rath to officiate. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer where military honors will be presented by the Pioneer Veterans.

Memorials may be made in Floyd’s memory to Elara Caring Hospice or Fountain Park Assisted Living-Memory Care Unit. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.