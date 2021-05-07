Four County Career Center Celebrates In-Demand Jobs Week

May 3 – 7, 2021, was In-Demand Jobs Week — a statewide celebration of jobs, industries and skills that are in demand in Ohio. In-Demand Jobs Week is an opportunity for students and job seekers to learn more about the rewarding and high-demand careers available locally.

Today’s students likely will hold jobs that don’t even exist today. The talent needs of businesses are changing quickly, which means workers will need to be flexible, adaptable and ready to acquire new knowledge and skills in real time.

Now is a great time for business, education and workforce to come together to address skills gaps, build a talent pipeline and help students prepare for a successful journey along their career pathways.

More than 200 jobs in Ohio are considered “In demand,” based on labor market information, job postings on OhioMeansJobs.com, JobsOhio regional forecasts and employer forecasts.

Four County Career Center has twenty-two career and technical program offerings to juniors and seniors in the four county area that are preparing students for In-Demand Jobs as well as the Adult Education Workforce Development department preparing adults through training and development specialists.

Four County Career Center has recognized the collaboration that has been developed between employers and students in the Early Job Placement Program at the Career Center and presented each employer with a “Resolution” acknowledging appreciation for their participation.

Above, Automotive Technologies student Ryan Yeager (Defiance) is shown with Jeff Binder, Service Manager at Estle Chevrolet Buick in Bryan.