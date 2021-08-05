Four County Career Center To Begin 2021-2022 School Year On August 18th

Opening day for Four County Career Center juniors and new students is Wednesday, August 18, 2021 and Thursday, August 19, 2021 for returning seniors.

The Career Center takes the concept of career and technical education beyond the traditional concept of focused training for a single profession and expands it to include clusters of training in a career field.

The 2021-2022 school year at Four County Career Center is opening its’ doors to over 950 new and returning students.

Upon completing their training, students receive a Career Passport containing a certificate documenting their training along with verification of employability skills.

If they meet the graduation requirements of their high school, they also receive a diploma from their associate high school.

Students attend the Career Center classes starting at 8:45 a.m. and ending at 3:00 p.m. All classes will be held in-person in the labs and classrooms following the state requirements for health and safety measures.

Four County Career Center follows a closed lunch period policy requiring all students to either purchase a lunch in the cafeteria or carry their own. Lunches conform to federal governmental standards for a nutritious student lunch.

All Four County Career Center associate districts provide bus transportation for students enrolled at the Career Center. Students are urged to use the transportation provided by their local district.

For students who must drive cars to school, a parking area is provided at the northwest side of the school building.

School closing and delays will be broadcast over the Archbold, Bryan, Defiance, and Napoleon radio stations as well as WTVG-13 TV, WTOL-11 TV, WNWO-24 TV, and FOX-36 TV in Toledo.

Additional information regarding the 2021-2022 school year and reopening plan along with the Student Handbook can be found on the Career Center website at www.fourcounty.net.