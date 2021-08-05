Holy Trinity Catholic School To Host 1st Annual Fun Run

Holy Trinity Catholic School Swanton OH is hosting its 1st annual Holy Trinity Eagle 5K & Eaglet Fun Run on Saturday September 11, 2021 at Evergreen High School.

This is a cross country style 5K race, & the kids Eaglet Fun Run will be 1/2 mile around the track.

The Eaglet Fun Run begins at 8:00 a.m. & the 5K will follow at 8:30. There are no age restrictions for either race.

Cost is $25 for the 5K and $10 for the kids Eaglet Fun Run, which includes a t-shirt for all those registered by August 24th.

You can register for the race at Runsignup.com by searching for the Holy Trinity Eagle 5K and Eaglet Fun Run.

More information regarding the race is available at this site. The deadline to register is September 8, 2021.

If you’re not a runner but would like to make a donation to Holy Trinity School you can do so at the Runsignup.com site. All proceeds benefit Holy Trinity School.