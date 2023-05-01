Four County FFA Members Qualify For State Contests

Four County Career Center FFA Chapter members placed in the top ten at the FFA District Contests qualifying them to compete at the FFA State Contests.

State Competitors are (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Brooklyn Leahy (Napoleon) Floriculture Skills; Austyn Miklovic (Montpelier) Floriculture Skills; Madison Braun (North Central) Floriculture Skills; Alyssa Bender (Bryan) Grooming; Layne Neff (Tinora) Outdoor Power Equipment; Jared Christenson (Montpelier) Outdoor Power Equipment; Evan Walters (Tinora) Outdoor Power Equipment; Zac Puehler (Wauseon) Tractor Troubleshooting.

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Ashley Krill (Fairview) Grooming; Rebekah Harley (Liberty Center) Grooming; Olivia Joyner (Hicksville) Grooming – placed 4th in State; Karsyn Gillen (Delta) Veterinary Science – placed 3rd in State; Lane Maassel (Tinora) Ag Mechanical Skills; Payton Shepard (Napoleon) Ag Mechanical Skills and Tractor Troubleshooting; and Kaden Goebel (Edgerton) Ag Mechanical Skills. Absent from the photo are Jordan Durbin (Bryan) Veterinary Science; Maryn Findling (Liberty Center) Veterinary Science; and Jenna Norman (Pettisville) Floriculture Skills.

Outdoor Power Equipment students placed 4th in the State; Floriculture Skills students placed 7th in the State; Tractor Troubleshooting students placed 10th in the State; and Ag Mechanic Skills placed 12 in the State.

Four County Career Center FFA Advisors for these programs are Stephanie Pippin, Florence Luzny, Denton Blue, Jason Elston, and Larry Soles.