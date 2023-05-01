Willis Davis (1929-2023)

Willis D. Davis, 94, of West Unity, Ohio and formerly of Williams Center, Ohio passed away Friday, April 28, 2023, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers, Bryan.

Willis was born March 19, 1929, in Scott, Ohio, son of the late Lewis A. and Susie E. (Mohr) Davis. He was a graduate of Farmer High School.

Willis married Leona M. Roberts on May 12, 1950, in Williams Center, Ohio and she preceded him in death on June 4, 2010.

Willis married Dortha F. Suboksi on October 1, 2011, in West Unity, Ohio and she survives.

He worked as a laborer leadman at Hayes Albion 50 Division for 43 ½ years. Willis was a member of Calvary United Methodist Church, Williams Center and attended West Unity Presbyterian Church.

Willis enjoyed working with his hands, whether it was woodworking, or flower and vegetable gardening. He especially enjoyed taking walks with his dog, Duke. Above all, he cherished visiting and spending time with his family.

Surviving is his wife, Dortha Davis of West Unity, Ohio; four children, Dennis (Debra) Davis of Columbia City, Indiana, and James (Susan) Davis of Grabill, Indiana, Bonnie (Ron) Schmitt of West Unity, Ohio, and Brian (Donna) Suboski of Alvordton, Ohio; 16 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Loyd Davis.

Willis was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Leona Davis; brother, James L. Davis; two sisters, Lorna Luegring and Kathleen Riley.

Visitation for Willis will be held Thursday, May 4, 2023, from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held Friday, May 5, 2023, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Dr. Nancy Berkheiser officiating. Interment will follow at Williams Center Cemetery.

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Williams County Humane Society.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com