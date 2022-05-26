Four County Holds 53rd Recognition Day Ceremony

Four hundred and twelve seniors were awarded certificates along with other student achievements and Career Passports marking the end of their career and technical training during Four County Career Center’s 53rd Recognition Day Ceremony with over 1,800 parents and guests in attendance.

Career and Technical Education Director, Rick Bachman was Presiding Chairman of the ceremonies. The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Travis Rosendaul (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics, accompanied by seniors enlisted in the armed services or a military academy.

Superintendent, Tim Meister introduced Board of Education members and congratulated the seniors on their accomplishments. Board of Education President, Cindra Keeler also congratulated the seniors.

Derek Cobb (Evergreen) Mechanical Systems & Piping, Jasmine Corbitt (Napoleon) Veterinarian Assistant, and Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity, announced student achievement activities.

Guest speakers for the Recognition Day Ceremony were senior students Miranda Bachman (Napoleon) Early Childhood Education, Landon Smith (Edgerton) Accounting & Business Management, and Jaedyn Caldwell (Montpelier) Early Childhood Education.

Fifty-six students were named Outstanding Seniors for exemplary performance in their career and technical and academic programs and presented with award plaques by their department supervisors.

Awards and scholarship monies of over $1,472,000 to be used to further students’ education at trade schools, colleges and universities as well as entering the world of work, were recognized during the ceremony.

Pictured above are students receiving Outstanding Senior awards from Fulton County: (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Derek Cobb (Evergreen) English; Mason Stickley (Pettisville) Computer Networking & Cybersecurity; Myley McGinnis Marshall (Wauseon) Culinary Arts Management; Madison Marr (Delta) Cosmetology; Amya Quintanilla (Archbold) Algebra II; Addisyn Cervantes (Archbold) English; Hailee Kanthak (Evergreen) Health Careers; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Erich Beltz (Evergreen) Government; William Jeffries (Delta) English; Shawn Cook (Delta) Financial Algebra; Brenden Sheely (Delta) Welding Fabrication; Elixah Bustamante (Delta) Guest Services & Skills; Kevin Hanford, Jr. (Delta) Specialized Mechatronics & Robotics Technology; Tori Johns (Archbold) Health Careers; Hunter Adleman (Delta) Financial Algebra. Absent from the photo is Vegeta Christen Nakeith (Evergreen) Visual Art & Design.

Shown below are students receiving Outstanding Senior awards from Williams County: (FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Esten Kennerk (Edgerton) Automotive Technologies; Hunter Howard (Edon) Landscape & Greenhouse Technologies; Keagan Nichols (Bryan) Exercise Science & Sports Medicine; Raquel Romero (Edgerton) Visual Art & Design and Advanced Math; (BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) William Douglas (Bryan) Law Enforcement & Security Tactics; Tyler James (Bryan) Mechanical Systems & Piping; Colin Kimpel (Edgerton) Job Placement; Mason Herman (Edgerton) Agricultural Diesel Mechanics. Absent from the photo is Jaydon Hug (Edon) Building Trades/Carpentry.