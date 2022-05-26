Four County Students Donate To “Together We Can Make A Difference” Outreach

DONATION … Led by the Skills USA Chapter, Four County Career Center students united in a school-wide effort and raised $267 for the non-profit outreach “Together We Can Make A Difference.”

The organization assists people of all ages in Northwest Ohio with basic needs and resources that are not available with any government assistance programs.

Through their involvement, the students hope to make a positive change for families in northwest Ohio.

Shown above presenting the check to “Together We Can Make A Difference” Volunteer, LuAnn Bowers and her Service Dog, Cadence, are Skills USA Leadership team members.

(FRONT – LEFT TO RIGHT) Savanna Tijerina (Defiance); Saige Johnson (Wauseon); Izabelle Wyse (Delta); Bowers; Cadence; Kinsley Martin (North Central); Katie Rose (Archbold); Sarah Crank (Patrick Henry).

(BACK – LEFT TO RIGHT) Levi Sudholtz (Fairview); Wesley Joice (Fairview); Esten Kennerk (Edgerton); Conor Brown (Bryan); Kaci Alspaugh (Bryan); McKenna Carter (Bryan); and Lynae Poling (Hicksville).