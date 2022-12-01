Four County Student Of The Month: Riley Hankinson (Delta)

Four County Career Center is pleased to announce Riley Hankinson from Delta High School as Student of the Month.

Riley is the son of Leroy and Sarah Hankinson and is a junior in the I.T. Academy – Computer Networking & Cybersecurity program at the Career Center.

Riley was nominated by his instructor, Mr. Ricketts. He is a member of Business Professionals of America and is on the Career Center Honor Roll.

After Riley graduates, he plans to go to college and major in cybersecurity and computer networking.

Students who achieve this recognition throughout the 2022-2023 school year are honored with a certificate of recognition.