Four Indictments Handed Down By Fulton County Grand Jury

On January 10, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

AUSTIN T. McDANIEL, age 20, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about December 19, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure in Wauseon with purpose to commit a theft offense. 22CR01.

ZACHARY D. VAN SCYOC, age 24, of Avon Lake, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 13, 2021, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 22CR04.

CADESIA C. WHITE, age 28, of Maumee, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about October 5, 2021 and November 30, 2021, she allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. She also allegedly operated a motor vehicle without the consent of the owner. Lastly, she allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 22CR02.

CHAZ N. FORD, age 42, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Felonious Assault, and one count of Cruelty to a Companion Animal. On or about January 6, 2022, he allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person. He also allegedly committed an act of cruelty against a companion animal. 22CR03.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.