Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Conduct Holiday Traffic Blitz

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Sheriff Roy E. Miller recently announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Winter Holiday Drive Sober Or Get Pulled Over Blitz, which ran from December 17th, 2021 thru January 1st, 2022.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 35 traffic stops and issued eight citations. The citations issued were for five speed violations, two stop signs, and one Driving Under Suspension. Deputies also issued 29 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.