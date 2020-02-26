Frances “Fran” Anderson (1941-2020)

Frances “Fran” L. Anderson, 79, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born on February 20, 1941 in Detroit to John S. and Hazel M. (Lawrence) Clement.

Fran graduated from Clarenceville High School in 1958. She earned her Bachelors in Business Teaching Degree in 1966 from Graceland College in Lamoni, Iowa and her Elementary Education Degree from Defiance College.

On June 27, 1970 Fran married David M. Anderson in Northville, Michigan and he survives.

Fran was a very active member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Montpelier, where she served as the Treasurer of the Rosary Altar Society. In 2016 she retired from the Human Resource Department at Powers and Sons after 28 years.

At one time she was involved in bowling leagues at NeCo Lanes. She was a member of the Montpelier Moose. Fran enjoyed traveling to see her family and grandchildren in Pennsylvania.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years Dave; children Christopher (Laura) Anderson of Newtown Square, Pennsylvania and Michele Anderson of Montpelier; and grandchildren Aiden and Reagan Anderson.

Fran was preceded in death by her parents and infant twins Matthew and Mark Anderson.

Visitation for Fran will be on Friday, February 28th from 3-7pm at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. A Rosary Service will be held at 6:30pm at the church. A Funeral Mass will be on Saturday at 10:30am at the church with Father Jim Halleron to officiate. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Rosary Altar Society or Sacred Heart Catholic Church.