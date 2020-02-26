Janet Livingston (1942-2020)

Janet R. Livingston, age 77, of Morenci, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Toledo Hospital. She was born on September 27, 1942, in Morenci to Donald and Marie (Richardson) Roth.

Janet was a graduate of Morenci High School. She married Allen Livingston on October 6, 1960, in Medina and he preceded her in death on February 6, 2017.

Janet worked for Morenci Hospital for more than 50 years in housekeeping. She loved Elvis, gardening, yardwork, and baking. Most of all, Janet loved taking care of her family and the house.

Janet is survived by two sons, Roy Livingston (Lisa Brown) of Brooklyn and Rex Livingston (Janet Shoemaker) of Morenci; a granddaughter, Kimberly Livingston; two great grandsons, Jermaine Livingston and Connor Welsey; a brother, Kenneth “Jerry” Roth; and two sisters, Jane Kruse and Jean Brazee.

In addition to her husband, Allen, she was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Joan Emmons.

The funeral service for Janet will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Eagle Funeral Home, Morenci with Pastor Darren Lemon officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Morenci.

You may send condolences to the family at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions may be given to the Morenci American Legion. Envelopes are available at the Eagle Funeral Home, Morenci.