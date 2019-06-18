Frances Laukhuf (1929-2019)

Frances M. Laukhuf, age 90, of Bryan, and formerly of Montpelier, died at 8:30 A.M. on Monday, June 17, 2019, at Genesis Healthcare-Bryan Center. Mrs. Laukhuf had been a supervisor at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Montpelier.

Frances was born on March 18, 1929, in Swanton, Ohio, the daughter of Louis H. and Doris L. (Jones) Dreier. She married Clifford Drewyor on June 12, 1943, and he died in 1984. She married Donald Laukhuf on December 31, 1992, and he preceded her in death on October 23, 2009.

Frances is survived by her son, Terry (Donna) Drewyor, of Bryan; stepchildren, Donald (Lucy) Laukhuf, Jr., of Wauseon, Rodney (Currine) Laukhuf, of Montpelier, Julie (Skip) Franks, of Bryan, and Angie (Tom) Frederick, of Angola; grandchildren, Ray (Beth) Drewyor, of Bryan, and Terry (Tricia) Drewyor, Jr., of Onstead, Michigan, and great-grandchildren, Ray, Jr., Alicia, Matthew and Lindsey. She was also preceded in death by a son, Clifford Drewyor.

In accordance with Frances’ wishes, there will be no visitation or services. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with her arrangements.

