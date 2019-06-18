L. Marzee Cooley (1947-2019)

L. Marzee Cooley, age 72, of Bryan, passed away at 5:38 A.M. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan.

Marzee was a social worker for many years working with the Williams County Board of DD, QUADCO and others. She enjoyed bible study with her friends, spending time with her dogs and most importantly, spending time with her grandchildren.

Marzee was born on April 16, 1947, in Middlesboro, Kentucky, the daughter of Troy P. and Genevieve P. (Sizemore) Patton. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Bowling Green State University in 1969.

Marzee is survived by her son, Troy Cooley, of Montpelier; daughter, Eron (Garry) Mosier, of Napoleon; ten grandchildren, Kelsey Sparks, Amber Cooley, Stephan Cooley, Lauren Cooley, Courtney (Nathanael) Warren, Elyse (Carter) Courtney, Gwyn Mosier, Lydia Mosier, Ben Mosier and Ishai Mosier; great-granddaughter, Kinley Martinez and brother, Tom (Patricia) Patton, of Bourbonnais, Illinois. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Edwin Patton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, June 21, 2019 in the funeral home with Pastor Sam Andres officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer.

The family requests donations to the Susan G. Komen Fund or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospitals in Marzee’s memory.

