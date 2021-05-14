Frances Trausch (1943-2021)

Frances L. “Fran” Trausch, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her home. Fran was a candy maker at Spangler Candy Company until her retirement.

Frances was born on May 7, 1943, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Helen (Crawford) Sanders. She was a 1961 graduate of Fairview High School.

Fran is survived by her son, Steve (Amber) Trausch, of Napoleon, Ohio; grandsons, Levi, Mason and Chase Trausch; and a brother, Glen (Paula) Sanders, of Van Wert, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following visitation at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor David Nichols officiating.

Memorials are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.