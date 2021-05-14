Marilyn Moor (1952-2021)

Marilyn Kay Moor, 68, of Montpelier passed away Tuesday afternoon at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was born on November 2, 1952 in Bryan to Russell and Betty (Durham) Dunseth. Marilyn graduated from Montpelier High School in 1970.

Marilyn was a member of West Bethesda Church in Montpelier. She was a lifetime member of the Montpelier Moose and a lifetime member of the Bryan VFW Post 2489. Marilyn worked at Robinair for over 20 years, she also worked in dietary at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier and Bryan.

She enjoyed word searches, crossword puzzles, decorating for the holidays, and tending to her garden and flowers and especially spending time with her grandchildren.

Marilyn is survived by her son Shannon Moor of Montpelier; stepchildren Tony Moor of Denver, Colorado, Doug (Kristi) Moor of Bryan, Cherie (James) Treesh of Montpelier and Michelle (Jason) Bolenbaugh of Montpelier; two grandchildren Marissa L. Moor and Damian P. Moor; siblings Melvin Dunseth of Bryan, Maurice Dunseth of Houston, Missouri, Max (Tina) Dunseth of Coldwater, Michigan, Mille (George) Bible of West Unity; sister-in-law Connie Dunseth of Bryan; uncle Don Kretzer; aunt Norma Jones of Edgerton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Marvin Dunseth.

Visitation for Marilyn will be on Saturday, May 15th from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Pastor Justin McCall to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray expenses.

