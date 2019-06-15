Frances Wonderly (1927-2019)

Frances L. Wonderly, 91 years, of Sherwood, passed away Friday afternoon, June 14, 2019 at Community Health Partners Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Frances was born December 5, 1927 in Sherwood, the daughter of the late Charles and Lulu (Sanders) Partee. She married James C. Wonderly on February 7, 1945 in The Bend, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 1984.

Frances was a line worker and Inspector for the former All-Star Products for 22 years, retiring in 1973. She was a member of St. Isidore Catholic Church – The Bend and the Altar and Rosary Society. She enjoyed going to her trailer on Marble Lake, fishing, crocheting and playing a good game of cards. She treasured the time she could spend with her family making memories.

Surviving are her three children, Rickie (Scott) Guilford of Defiance, Christina (Dean) Schwarzbek of Bryan and Thomas (Cheryl) Wonderly of Bryan; eight grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; daughter-in-law, Karen (Smith) Wonderly; great-granddaughter, Mackenzie Guilford; four brothers, Olin, Pat, Emerson and Louis Partee; six sisters, Evelyn Partee, Marguarite AuFrance, Vera Snyder, Mary Hostettler, June Geesey and Patricia “Jo” Grant.

Visitation for Frances L. Wonderly will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 230 East Elm Street, Sherwood with the recitation of the Rosary beginning at 7:30 p.m., Monday evening. Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Isidore Catholic Church, The Bend, 16166 Speaker Road, Defiance with Father Jacob Gordon officiating. Interment will follow in Sherwood Cemetery

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6825 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio, 43512 or Masses to the church.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

