Two People Sentenced In Fulton County Common Pleas For Drug Possession

A Pioneer woman was sentenced on June 12, 2019, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

Brianna Saldivar, 27, of 17389 Co. Rd. 12, previously pleaded guilty to Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On January 7, 2019, she possessed Methamphetamine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Saldivar to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees, pay a $250 fine, attend a minimum of two NA/AA meetings, be assessed for the Medication-Assisted Program, and comply with any recommendations, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at Serenity Haven, and complete the residential drug treatment program at Serenity Haven, and any recommended aftercare.

Failure to comply could result In Ms. Saldivar spending 11 months in prison.

A Wauseon, Ohio man was sentenced on June 13, 2019 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. Brooke J. Werder, age 25, previously was convicted of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and Tampering With Evidence.

According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, on or about October 25, 2018, Mr. Werder possessed methamphetamine and tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Werder to two years of community oontrol. He ordered Mr. Werder to pay prosecution costs; be assessed by Maryhaven drug/alcohol treatment facility and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; and comply with an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. Mr. Werder received credit for 58 days in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Werder serving 12 months in prison.

