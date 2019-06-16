Todd Greenwalt (1969-2019)

Todd D. Greenwalt, 49 years, of Mark Center, passed away Thursday evening, June 13, 2019 at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Todd was born August 28, 1969, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of John Sidney and Delores (Underwood) Greenwalt. He attended Fairview High School. He married Tanya L. Gamble on May 22, 2010 in Hicksville, and she survives.

He was a forklift operator for ConAgra Foods until going on disability due to his health in 2009. Todd enjoyed taking care of his yard, especially mowing the grass. He treasured the time he could spend with his family, especially his children making memories.

Surviving is his wife, Tanya of Mark Center; five children, Robert Greenwalt of Kentucky, Anthony (Jessica) Greenwalt of Bryan, Desiree (Jeremiah) Greenwalt of Bryan, Trinity and Tessa Greenwalt, both of Mark Center; nine grandchildren; his mother, Delores Greenwalt of Sherwood; seven siblings, Gordon (Bonnie) Underwood of Bryan, Randy (Charlotte) Greenwalt of Defiance, Jeff Greenwalt of Hicksville, Val Greenwalt of Sherwood, Lila Alvarado of Hicksville, Eric (Tisha) Greenwalt of Hicksville and Melissa (Tracy) Clement of Spencerville, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his father, John Sidney Greenwalt; brother, John Greenwalt; grandparents, George and Maxine Underwood and George and Bertha Greenwalt.

A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Sherwood VFW Post 5665, 115 Cedar Street, Sherwood. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Sherwood, Ohio.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be directed to the family. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com

