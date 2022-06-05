(Free Feature): Kaleb McLaughlin 9th Annual Ride To Remember & Organ Donation Awareness Day To Be Held July 9th

LOCAL GENEROSITY … The family of Kaleb McLaughlin has been raising funds to help people who need transplants, since 2014. In 2021 they gained their 501c3 status for Kaleb McLaughlin Ride to Remember, Inc. Recently they were happy to help Stevie Balko of Bryan, Ohio, who needed a liver transplant. “It makes our hearts happy as we choose who gets the money, and present it to them in person,” Kaleb’s mom, Kim Oxender, said. She is seen here giving a check, some cookies to Stevie Balko. For anyone interested in helping this young lady, she has a GoFundMe account on Facebook. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Rebecca Miller

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

The much loved and greatly missed son of Kim and Kevin Oxender, Kaleb McLaughlin, will again be remembered by his entire community during a big event to be held on July 9, 2022 in downtown Pioneer, Ohio.

Kaleb was killed in an accident on June 24, 2013, 20 days after his 20th birthday. In those horrible days following that news, his organs were donated and over 100 people were helped by his donations.

The very next year, in 2014, the family began to hold a special event to remember him and to encourage everyone to be organ donors.

This year will be the 9th Annual event and as it has grown every year, it continues to do so this year.

For 2022, the schedule holds a large number of opportunities: Trucksters for Team Tiffanie registration is at 7 a.m.; Fun Run starts at 8:00 and 5K at 8:15; a Blood Drive in the Pioneer American Legion building will go from 9-3; Silent Auctions in the Community Center will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; In Cromer Park there will be vendors (including Tropical Freeze and Eicher Subs),

Free Inflatables for the Kids, and More; Don’t miss the Duck Race at 3:00, co-hosted by North Central FFA ($1000 for 1st Place, $500 for 2nd and $250 for last place winners); At NC School there will be Pro-Edge Bull Riding at 6 p.m., Bicycle Giveaway at 8 p.m. and Fireworks at Dark. The School Concessions and Food Vendors will also be available.

The Ride itself, enjoyed by hundreds of folks on their motorcycles, is roughly 60 miles long. Participants pay $20 per bike, and the fundraiser money goes to people who need transplants or have gotten a transplant to help with things not covered by insurance.

Bike Registration starts at 11 a.m. There will be a Memorial Butterfly Release at Noon, the Biker’s Blessing with Rev. Steve Smith and Kickstands Up at 1 p.m.

Other opportunities to participate that are connected to this great Saturday event, are a Parade on Friday night and church with a picnic to follow on Sunday.

The parade lineup will be at 6 p.m. on Industrial Drive. If you would like to participate, they are looking for Hometown Heros – Floats, Motorcycles, bicycles, tractors, trucks and cars, sports teams, organizations, businesses, organ donors and participants, child care providers, dedicated teachers, front line heros, and anyone else! It will run at 7 p.m. in downtown Pioneer.

On Sunday, July 10th, at 11 a.m. there will be a Community Worship Service in Crommer Park, presented by Rev. Steve Smith of Lake View Church in Camden, Michigan.

A Free Picnic Lunch will be provided by Pioneer Mayor Ed Kidston, with the food prepared by JJ Winns of Holiday City.

This is a great event to which the NW Ohio, SW Michigan and NE Indiana community can turn out to not only have a great time, but to benefit others. From the early morning 5K to the Fireworks at Dark…Don’t Miss It!

Rebecca can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com