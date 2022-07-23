Fulton County 4-H Program Announces 2022 Royalty

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) The Fulton County 4-H Program is pleased to announce the following 2022 4-H Royalty. Twenty-Nine applicants vied for these positions and participated in a variety of evaluations including a written application, interview, and knowledge test. Congratulations to the following teens for a job well done.

The 4-H King and 4-H Queen receive a $250.00 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is in memory of Pam and Don McQuillin’s daughter Tonia who died in 1993 after a five-year battle with cancer. Tonia was a very active member of 4-H and was the 1989 Fulton County 4-H Queen.

Chloe Creque: 2022 4-H Queen

Chloe Creque is a member of Lyons Lucky Leaders 4-H Club and recently graduated from Evergreen High School. She is the current 2021-22 Fulton County Jr. Fair Queen and this year’s Fulton County 4-H Queen.

She has actively been involved in 4-H for 10 years serving as club President, a Teen Leader, and a Camp Counselor. Chloe has shown market hogs, market lambs and a market rabbit at the Fulton County Fair.

She previously served as the 2019 Fulton County 4-H Lamb Ambassador and the 2020 Fulton County Pork Industry Queen.

In 2021, she was recognized as the Ohio 4-H Achievement Award winner in veterinary science and attended the 100th Anniversary National 4-H Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. Chloe is also a Toledo ZOO Teen and at school she was on the Varsity Golf Team, a member of National Honor Society, Marching Band and Viking Voices.

This summer she has been accepted to attend a veterinary science camp in Sydney, Australia. In the fall, Chloe plans to attend The Ohio State University and study zoology with a focus on pre-veterinary medicine.

Kaden Bergstedt: 2022 4-H King

Kaden Bergstedt is the 2022 Fulton County 4-H king. He is the son of Kevin and Tabitha Bergstedt of Liberty Center. Kaden is a senior at Liberty Center High School, we he is involved in FFA, Soccer, and Wrestling.

Kaden is a 9-year member of the Fulton Fantastics 4-H, where he is presently serving as President. He also is a member of the Fulton County Jr. fair board.

Kaden showed a dog, pigs, goats and chickens in 4-H, he also showed draft horse and dog in open class. Kaden is undecided on what he wants to do after he graduates.

The 4-H Horse Queen receives a $250.00 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is sponsored by the Fulton County 4-H Horse Council.

Baylee Lumbrezer: 2022 4-H Horse Queen

Baylee Lumbrezer is the daughter of Brad and Wendy Lumbrezer and Kari and Kent Roth. She is a junior at Archbold high school, as well as an 8 year 4-H member in the Fulton County Regulators club where she is serving as their 2022 secretary.

Throughout her 8 years of 4-H she has taken many horse projects, as well as a sheep and some art projects. Baylee is an active member in the Archbold FFA chapter, where she is serving as the 2022-2023 secretary.

During 2021-2022 she served as Student Advisor. She is also a member of the Fulton County Teen leaders. Baylee is very excited and honored to serve as the 2022 Fulton County Horse Queen.

She can’t wait to represent not only Fulton County’s horse department, but also Fulton County’s 4-H program

Species ambassadors receive a $200.00 scholarship for education beyond high school. This award is sponsored by the Fulton County 4-H Endowment fund.

Jael Michelson: 2022 4-H Dog Ambassador

Jael Michelson was born and raised in Ohio her whole life. Ever since she can remember, she has helped her family raise livestock.

They have had almost every kind of farm animal. Jael has been involved in 4-H for 9 years. This year is her second year taking a dog project. Jael enjoys taking small animal projects.

In addition to dogs, she also shows goats and poultry at the fair. Her favorite hobbies are reading, drawing, and playing the piano.

She also likes cooking and trying new foods. Jael enjoys talking to people and she is looking forward to meeting new people at the fair this year

Leah Mishka: 2022 4-H Goat Ambassador

Leah Mishka is the daughter of Erica and Phil Mishka. She is the oldest of 5 children, home-schooled, and can usually be found sitting with her favorite goat, Zoe, and reading a book.

Leah is a 4-H camp counselor and the 2022 Fulton County 4-H Goat Ambassador. She has been a member of her 4-H club, Goats and “Udder” Things for 8 years, and the 4-H projects she participates in include goats, dogs, poultry, and various sewing projects.

Some of Leah’s favorite roles in 4-H are helping other 4-Her’s with their projects and serving as her clubs’ secretary. She is also a member of Teen Leader’s Board and the Junior Fair Board.

Some of Leah’s favorite things about 4-H Camp are meeting new people, helping with fun team-building games, and planning the cabin theme and decorating the cabin.

Leah’s future plans are to attend college and earn a degree in cosmetology and someday become a veterinarian specializing in goats and poultry. Some of her hobbies are reading and collecting books and working on lots of art projects.

Hannah Kovar: 2022 4-H Lamb Ambassador

Hannah Kovar of Fayette is the daughter of Jean and Terry Kovar. She has three siblings and will be a Senior at Fayette High School for the 2022-2023 year.

Hannah participates in several extracurricular activities such as cross country, volleyball, basketball, track, band, student council, and NHS. Hannah is a member of Our Lady of Mercy Church. Hannah is currently in her 9th year of 4-H in Fulton County.

She also serves as the Country Club 4-H Vice President, and is in her 5th year in FFA, currently as chapter President. She has completed a variety of projects such as market lambs, breeding sheep, dairy and beef feeder calves, dairy steers, beef steers, beef breeding, and market hogs.

In May 2022 Hannah achieved second place in the state of Ohio with her FFA Breeding Sheep Proficiency. She also earned and was awarded her State FFA Degree.

In the future Hannah plans to attend college to pursue an Agricultural Business degree and obtain her FFA American Farmer Degree.

Ella Mishka: 2022 4-H Poultry Ambassador

Ella Mishka is the daughter of Phil and Erica Mishka. She is 13 years old and is the second of five kids. Ella is the 2022 Fulton County Poultry Ambassador.

She has been a part of her club, Goats and “Udder” Things for 6 years. During those years she has participated in goats, dogs, poultry, rabbits and archery.

In poultry she has taken market chickens, market turkeys and fancy chickens. She recently got three new phoenix chickens and is planning to show them at the county fair.

Some of her favorite roles in 4-H are serving on the Junior Fair Board and Teen Leaders, serving as the President of her 4-H club and helping other youth with their projects. Some of Ella’s hobbies are painting, singing and swimming.

Arika Zeiter: 2022 4-H Rabbit Ambassador

Arika is the daughter of Brad and Carla Zeiter of Holland, Ohio. As a new homeschooling graduate, she is an active 10-year member of Goats & Udder Things 4-H Club, where she is currently serving her fifth year as the club historian.

Arika is an avid showman and she loves showing rabbits, dairy goats, pack goats, chickens, ducks, geese, dogs, and many still projects at the fair. Arika dreams of being a 4-H advisor and a dairy goat judge someday.

Arika is also the 2021 Ohio 4-H National Achievement Award Winner in Goats, the 2021 Ohio Delegate to the National 4-H Dairy Conference, the 2021 Fulton County Goat Ambassador, the 2021 Fulton County Fair First Runner-Up Fair Queen, the 2021 Goat OSE Award Winner, the 2018-2021 Ohio Dairy Goat Association Youth Ambassador, and the 2021 & 2022 President of the Fulton County Junior Fair Board.

Arika is also her District’s first female Eagle Scout and a member of the National Inaugural Class of Female Eagle Scouts.