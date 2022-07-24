Two-Vehicle Crash In Florence Township Seriously Injures Two People

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Florence Township-The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 49 and County Road H in Florence Township, Williams County on July 23, 2022 at approximately 7:12p.m.

Phillip Richmond, age 26, of Montpelier, Ohio, was operating a 2010 Pontiac Vibe westbound on County Road H. Bonnie Mills, age 79, was operating a 2013 Nissan Sentra northbound on State Route 49.

Richmond failed to yield the right of way and was struck by Mills. Both vehicles went off the west side of the roadway.

Both driver’s sustained serious injury and were taken by air ambulance to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Safety belts were in use for both drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Williams County EMS, Florence Township Fire and EMS, Hutch’s Towing, Samaritan Life Flight, Saint Vincent’s Life Flight and Toledo Edison Power Company. This crash is still under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers and occupants to always wear their safety belts and to never drive distracted or impaired.