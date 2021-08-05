Fulton County Clerk Of Courts July Report

Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for July 2021, with July 2020 in parentheses, with the following:

New cases filed in the legal department 125 (128); domestic 14 (22), civil 12 (15), criminal 9 (14), miscellaneous 9 (9), Judgment Liens 81 (68), and Appeals 0 (0) with a total of fees collected being $15,336.34 ($16,416.16).

The title department issued a total of 1,856 (2,413) titles; new cars 111 (129), used cars 958 (1,249), new trucks 57 (70), used trucks 391 (468), vans 9 (19), motorcycles 85 (94), manufactured homes 16 (25), trailers 39 (41), travel trailers 51 (86), motor homes 23 (63), buses 6 (1), off-road vehicles 48 (84), watercraft 44 (54), outboard motors 5 (11), other 13 (19), with a total of fees collected being $881,756.23 ($1,078,537.50).