Duane “Scout” Hocking (1937 – 2024)

(Resided In Rural Edgerton)

Duane “Scout” C. Hocking, 87, of rural Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2024, at Mercy Defiance Regional Medical Center – ER, Defiance, Ohio.

Duane was born April 15, 1937, in Cleveland, Ohio, daughter of the late Henry A. and Aleeta (Brightbill) Hocking. She was a 1955 graduate of Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School and went on to receive her Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University and her Master of Physical Education Health from Central Michigan University.

Duane was a life-long learner and dedicated educator, working over 42 years in higher education. She began her career teaching at public schools in Ohio and Michigan, and then spent 33 years as a professor in the sports science department at Defiance College.

She was also a big supporter of Defiance College and was involved in the Purple & Gold Club and the Alumni Varsity “D”.

Duane was inducted into the Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School Gallery of Achievement, and at Defiance College achieved professor emeritus, received the Pilgrim Metal, was honored as a distinguished faculty member, and inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

The student training room at Defiance College’s George M. Smart Athletic Center was also named in her honor, the Duane C. Hocking Training Room.

She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church in Hicksville, Ohio, where she served as the chair of the property committee for many years, participated in the social ministry committee, sang in the choir and served as an usher.

Some of the happiest times in Duane’s life included spending summers at their cabin at Lake Vermillion in Minnesota, filling their time with boating, fishing and watching wildlife.

In more recent years, she enjoyed planting and maintaining her flower beds, visiting with family, sitting on the deck enjoying nature and taking car rides to Edon Dairy Treat.

Surviving is her partner, Patricia A. Peter of Edgerton; sister, Heather (Howard) Hodges of Sparta, Tennessee; nephew, Steve (Theresa) Hodges of Stow, Ohio; niece, Holly Hodges of Sparta, Tennessee; a great-nephew, Trevor Hodges of Stow, Ohio; a great-niece, Audrey Hodges of Stow, Ohio; her adopted family, Phyllis (Claren) Osmun of Edgerton, Ohio, Melvin (Peggy) Peter of Bryan, Ohio, Chuck dec. (Marsha) Peter of Hicksville and Mary Jo (Craig) Cherry of Noblesville, Indiana; and many former students and athletes, who she served as both a mother and mentor.

Visitation for Duane “Scout” C. Hocking will be held Thursday, June 20, 2024, from 4–7 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 N. Main St., Hicksville. Funeral services for Duane will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2024, at St. John Lutheran Church, 812 E. High St., Hicksville, with Minister Alex Heffelfinger officiating. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the start of the service on Friday at the church. Interment will follow in Lost Creek Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

An avid proponent of higher education, Duane’s former students established an endowed scholarship at Defiance College that is awarded to outstanding students displaying qualities of leadership and involvement both on campus and in their communities.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Defiance College – Duane C. Hocking Endowed Scholarship Fund; or to St. John Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.