Fulton County Deputies Issue Four Citations During Homecoming Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy. E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated, Homecoming Blitz, which ran from October 18th thru October 31st.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 21 traffic stops and issued four citations. The citations issued were for three speed violations and one Driving Under Suspension. Deputies also issued 19 warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.