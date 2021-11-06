Paul Shull (1936-2021)

Paul D. Shull, age 85, of Wauseon, was called home to his Lord and waiting wife of 65 years, Karis, Thursday afternoon, November 4, 2021.

He was born in Montpelier on August 21, 1936 to Rev. John Shull and Mary (Stahl) Shull. Paul graduated from Gorham Fayette High School and later attended Defiance College.

On June 2, 1956 he married Karisann “Karis” Bischoff and she recently preceded him in death on October 9, 2021. Paul worked 31 years for McCord Corporation.

He was a University of Michigan football recruiter under coach Bo Schembechler from 1971-1989. Paul was active in Trinity Lutheran Church; where he served as Deacon, Trustee and Stewardship Chairman.

After retiring, Paul enjoyed delivering meals on wheels to shut-ins, serving at the food pantry, clothes closet and wintering in Florida with his wife, Karis.

He is survived by his four children, Pastor Jeff (Melodi) Shull of Martinsburg, WV, Renee (Greg) Quillet of Wauseon, Brent (Debbie) Shull of Toledo and Mia Shull of Berthoud, CO; nine grandchildren, Tyler (Cathie) Quillet of Nashville, TN, Ashley (Jacob) Greiser of Archbold, Austin Quillet of Nashville, TN, Michael Shull of Martinsburg, WV, Victoria Shull of Toledo, Nate Shull of Cleveland, OH, Caroline Shull of Chicago; Madison Palieri and Aspen Palieri both of Loveland, CO; seven great grandchildren, Noah, Dylan and Hudson Greiser, Bowen and Cylas Quillet, Liam Palieri, and Ashton Shull; sister, Sandra (Ron) Schoettly of Wauseon; brother, Marvin (Sue) Shull of Hillsdale, MI; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Karis, Paul was preceded in death by his brothers, Leland Shull and Robert Shull and sister, Edna Miller.

Friends will be received from 4:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday, November 12, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. A funeral service honoring Paul’s life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 13, 2021 also at the church. A private interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery will precede the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon in Paul’s memory. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

