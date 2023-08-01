Fulton County Fair Announces 2023 Grandstand Entertainment

WAUSEON, OHIO – Nothing says summer in Northwest Ohio like the Fulton County Fair! The 2023 Fulton County Fair begins Friday, September 1, and continues through Thursday, September 7.

The Fulton County Fair has long been recognized as one of the best county fairs in the region and is known for its delicious fair food, agricultural and livestock competitions, arts & crafts, and a midway packed with games and rides.

Along with plenty of free entertainment, the Fulton County Fair is excited to announce the 2023 grandstand concerts.

Grandstand entertainment for the 2023 Fulton County Fair will feature Bret Michaels with special guest Steve Augeri on Sunday, September 3rd.

Bret Michaels gained his fame as the lead singer of the glam metal band Poison who have sold over 40 million records worldwide and 15 million records in the United States alone.

The band has also charted ten singles to the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100, including six Top 10 singles and a number-one single, “Every Rose Has Its Thorn.”

Steve Augeri, formerly the lead singer for Journey, will kick off the show. Known for his soaring vocals, gritty tenor, and powerful stage presence, Steve Augeri brings his signature blend of rock and soul to the stage, singing the songs that made Journey famous.

Then dust off your cowboy hat and get ready for a night immersed in the country classics on Monday, September 4th, when country music legend Josh Turner takes the stage with special guest Emily Ann Roberts.

With his deep bass voice, Turner has sold more than six and a half million records, reached 4.8 billion global streams, and has become a favorite and unforgettable hitmaker on country radio.

With timeless songs like “Long Black Train” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” Turner’s five No. 1 singles include “Your Man,” of which the official music video surpassed 100 million views.

A native of South Carolina, Turner has been nominated for three GMA Dove Awards and won his first GMA Dove Award in 2021 for “I Saw The Light.”

Turner has received six Inspirational Country Music Awards, and has been nominated for two GRAMMY Awards, five CMA Awards, two ACM Awards, one CMT Award, and seven ACA Awards. Up-and-coming artist Emily Ann Roberts will be kicking off the show.

Growing up in Knoxville, Tennessee, Roberts was raised on Smoky Mountain music, bluegrass players, and country artists from every era.

That has prepared her to bring the country back to country music. Since launching her country music career, Roberts has played the coveted Opry stage 16 times.

But before that, she made a name for herself on Blake Shelton’s team on The Voice. The full 2023 fair schedule is available now at FultonCountyFair.com