Larry Wonderly (1948 – 2023)

(Member Of St. Patrick Catholic Church)

Larry D. Wonderly, 75, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, July 31, 2023, at Kingsbury Place, Defiance, Ohio.

Larry was born July 5, 1948, in Bryan, Ohio, son of the late Donald and Betty J. (Shutta) Wonderly. He graduated from St. John Vianey Seminary in Bloomingdale, Ohio.

Larry continued his education receiving a bachelor’s and master’s degrees from St. Francis College, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Larry was the Circulation Manager for the Indianapolis Star-News retiring after 20 years. He also worked for Kroger as a cashier and in the nutrition department. He also worked for the Lewis Bread Company as a vendor.

Larry was a devout member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, where he volunteered at many church functions including leading Rosary before Mass and serving as a Christopher.

Larry was a member of the Knights of Columbus and Mother Teresa Respect for Life. He enjoyed taking care of his family and attending their events. Larry was known as a devout Catholic and a prayer warrior.

Surviving are his two sisters, Marsha Ann (Pat) Marinis of Bloomville, Ohio, and Deborah Mae Snyder of Defiance, Ohio, along with many Nieces and Nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law Don Snyder.

Private Committal Services will be held at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. A Memorial Mass for Larry will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 7, 2023, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

The family request memorial contributions can be made to St Patrick Catholic Church, Masses for Larry or Elara Caring Hospice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com