Fulton County Firemen’s Association Holds 2023 Banquet

By: Amy Wendt

The Fulton County Firemen’s Association Dinner and Service Awards was held on Tuesday, February 21 at Founders Hall.

This year, the Archbold Fire Department hosted the event and approximately 130 guests attended including fire department personnel and other elected officials of Fulton County. There was no speaker as in previous years.