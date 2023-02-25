WOMEN IN BUSINESS – The Brown Bag Market Brings A Little Bit Of Amish Country To Fulton County

MEET THE OWNERS … The store was founded in 2014 by Kathie McClarren and Viola Coblentz. (PHOTOS BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

The Brown Bag Market is a unique store located in Wauseon, that specializes in selling bulk foods, meat and cheese, and other specialty items. The store was founded in 2014 by Kathie McClarren and Viola Coblentz.

Kathie, the mother of four children, moved from Colorado to the Northwest Ohio area 35 years ago after marrying her husband, Brian to raise their family.