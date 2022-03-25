Fulton County Grand Jury Hands Down 16 Indictments

Facebook

On March 21, 2022, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

JOHN W. REEB, age 39, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about February 12, 2022, he allegedly trespassed in a habitation in Archbold when any person was present or likely to be present. 22CR19.

TODD M. KEEFER, age 47, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine. On or about August 30, 2021, he allegedly possessed cocaine. 22CR27.

AMANDA M. WILHELM, age 35, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards and one count of Theft. On or about December 11, 2021 to December 23, 2021, she allegedly used a credit card unlawfully to obtain property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. She also allegedly stole cash valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 22CR29.

ANDREW M. DOLLISON, age 28, of Delta, OH, was indicted on twenty counts of Pondering Obscenity Involving a Minor. On or about June 27, 2021 to January 10, 2022, he allegedly possessed child pornography. 22CR31.

DAVID P. MATTIN, age 41, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about February 24, 2022, he allegedly knowingly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR20.

DYLAN S. HOY-ABRIGO, age 18, of Delta, OH, was indicted on four counts of Aggravated Arson. On or about February 27, 2022, he allegedly, by fire or explosion, created a substantial risk of serious physical harm to another person and allegedly also to an occupied structure. 22CR22.

ANGELA M. ERAMO, age 26, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of a FentanyI-Related Compound. On or about August 19, 2021, she allegedly possessed a fentanyl-related compound. 22CR33.

KIMBERLY M. BROWN, age 51, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Fentanyl. On or about April 3, 2021, she allegedly possessed fentanyl. 22CR26.

VANN PRYOR, age 66, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, two counts of Aggravated Burglary, one count of Assault, and one count of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about February 14, 2022, he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to another with a deadly weapon. 22CR28.

JESSICA L. BURGERMEISTER, age 45, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on two counts of Possession of Drugs, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Possession of a Dangerous Drug for Sale, and one count of Illegal Use of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program Benefits or WIC Program Benefits. On or about March 2, 2022, she allegedly possessed three different drugs, and allegedly possessed a dangerous drug for sale. She also allegedly possessed supplemental nutrition assistance program benefits or WIC program benefits in a manner not authorized by law. 22CR21.

EDUARDO LARA, JR., age 50, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence. On or about March 7, 2022, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 22CR23.

JACK H. LANGWELL, III, age 31, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs. On or about October 9, 2021, he allegedly possessed a drug that was a combination of a fentanyl-related compound and the drug Tramadol. 22CR32.

ANDREA M. CANFIELD, age 29, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards and one count of Forgery. On or about January 20, 2022 to January 22, 2022, she allegedly used a credit card without the owner’s permission to obtain property valued at more than $1,000-but less than $7,500. She also allegedly forged a credit card sale slip. 22CR30. ‘

STACEY L. MANNESS, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present and one count of Attempted Burglary. On or about February 27, 2022, she allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 22CR25.

BRANDON R. GIBSON, age 23, of West Unity, OH, was indicted on one count of Burglary, one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and one count of Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about March 16, 2022, he allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop. He also allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure when any person was present or likely to be present with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 22CR24.

MITCHEL D. BROWN, age 40, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering. On or about March 16, 2022, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure in Swanton with the purpose to commit a theft offense. 22CR34.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

INFORMATION PROVIDED BY FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE