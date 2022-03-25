Wesley Harrington (1993-2022)

Facebook

Wesley C. Harrington, age 29, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away from natural causes on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at his home.

Wes had been a maintenance technician for the Menards Distribution Center for several years.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing and working on cars. Wes was an excellent shot with a bow, a very talented mechanic and metal fabricator.

Wesley C. Harrington was born March 18, 1993, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Gary L. and Lori L. (Carlin) Harrington. He was a 2011 graduate of Bryan High School.

Wes later attended Northwest State Community College and graduated from the Art Institute of Michigan with an Associate Degree in Culinary Arts.

Wes is survived by his father, Gary Harrington, of Bryan; mother, Lori (Greg) Johnson, of Ney; brother, Justin (Emily) Harrington, of Findlay; stepbrother, Zach (Alesha) Johnson, of Napoleon; stepsister, Emmi (Des Sheppard) Johnson, of Defiance and nieces and nephews, Kirsten, Lynea and Elizabeth Harrington and Lillian and Ellis Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Ila Harrington and maternal grandparents, Delmer and Doris Carlin.

Visitation for Wes will be held from 12:00-2:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Wednesday with Reverend Dwight Bowers officiating. Burial will follow at Brown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Juvenile Diabetes Association or the Williams County Humane Society.

