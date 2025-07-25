Fulton County Grand Jury Issues Indictments For Theft, Violence, & Obscenity

PRESS RELEASE – On July 21, 2025, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Those indicted were:

-ADAM VANDESANDE, age 45, of Metamora, OH, was indicted on one count of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, two counts of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle, and two counts of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. On or about June 13, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly use or operate a 2020 GMC Canyon pickup truck without the consent of the owner or person authorized to give consent; he allegedly did knowingly transport or have a loaded firearm in a motor vehicle in such a manner that the firearm is accessible to the operator or any passenger without leaving the vehicle; he allegedly did knowingly discharge a firearm while in or on a motor vehicle; and he allegedly stole a John Deere Gator and a 1994 Ford F-350. 25CR84.

–MARSHA L. YOUNG, age 60, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on four counts of Grand Theft and four counts of Forgery. On or about January 1, 2022, through December 31, 2022, she allegedly stole $46,505.46 from the victim and forged fifty-five checks without the authority of the victim. On or about January 1, 2023, through December 31, 2023, she allegedly stole $68,315.90 from the victim and forged ninety-two checks without the authority of the victim. On or about January 1, 2024, through December 31, 2024, she allegedly stole $76,393.22 from the victim and forged ninety-nine checks without the authority of the victim. On or about January 1, 2025, through April 30, 2025, she allegedly stole $29,709.53 from the victim and forged thirty-four checks without the authority of the victim. 25CR90.

-JASON A. BRADY, age 48, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and two counts of Having Weapons While Under Disability. On or about June 27, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had been convicted of a felony offense involving the illegal possession, use, sale, administration, distribution, or trafficking in any drug abuse; and he allegedly did knowingly acquire, have, carry, or use a firearm or dangerous ordnance when he had a drug dependency, was in danger of drug dependence, or had chronic alcoholism. 25CR85.

-BRYAN A. SANCHEZ MORALES, age 20, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on two counts of Domestic Violence and two counts of Strangulation. On or about June 25, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. On or about July 2. 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to a family or household member by means of strangulation or suffocation. 25CR87.

-DAWN M. PALMER, age 50, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Theft. On or about August 1, 2024, through April 6, 2025, she allegedly stole various retail items from the victim. 25CR91.

-JUSTIN J. MORRIS, age 29, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about July 1, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to a family or household member. 25CR86.

-ALEXANDER B. LONEY, age 27, of Pioneer, OH, was indicted on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about November 23, 2024, he allegedly did obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine; and he allegedly did knowingly prepare for shipment, ship, transport, deliver, prepare for distribution, or distribute Methamphetamine, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the Methamphetamine was intended for sale or resale by himself or another person. 25CR93.

-WILLIAM R. YATES, JR., age 32, of Holgate, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs. On or about September 30, 2024, he allegedly did obtain, possess, or use Methamphetamine; and he allegedly did knowingly prepare for shipment, ship, transport, deliver, prepare for distribution, or distribute Methamphetamine, when he knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the Methamphetamine was intended for sale or resale by himself or another person. 25CR92.

-LUCAS K. STOKES, age 43, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault. On or about June 10, 2025, he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to another. 25CR89.

-SERGIO A. MELENDEZ, age 24, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on forty-two counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor or Impaired Person. On or about July 7, 2024, through December 12, 2024, he allegedly did, with knowledge of the character of the material or performance involved, create, reproduce, or publish obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers. 25CR94.

-JESSE M. GARCIA, age 25, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Strangulation, one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Assault, and two counts of Falsification. On or about September 28, 2024, he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to the Victim by means of strangulation and suffocation; he allegedly did knowingly cause serious physical harm to the Victim; and he allegedly did knowingly make a false statement or knowingly swore or affirmed the truth of a false statement previously made, when the statement was made with purpose to mislead a public official in performing the public official’s official function. 25CR88.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.