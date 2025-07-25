Pickup-Motorcycle Crash In Lucas County Results In One Fatality

PRESS RELEASE – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on July 24, 2025, at approximately 11:38 p.m. The crash occurred on the Anthony Wayne Trail at Mechanic Street in the City of Waterville, Lucas County.

Dustin L. Wyckoff, age 18, of Haskins, Ohio, was driving a 2005 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck southwest on the Anthony Wayne Trail. Zachary S. Lambert, age 41, of Toledo, Ohio was traveling northeast on the Anthony Wayne Trail. The vehicles came into contact at the intersection of Anthony Wayne Trail and Mechanic Street.

Mr. Lambert succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Mr. Lambert was wearing his helmet at the time of the crash and Mr. Wyckoff was wearing his safety belt.

The Anthony Wayne Trail was closed for 2 hours; however, has since been reopened. The Patrol was assisted by Waterville Police Department, Waterville Township Police Department, Waterville Fire & EMS, Whitehouse EMS and the Lucas County Coroner. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts, safety equipment, and to never drive impaired or distracted.