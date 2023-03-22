FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY: Local Business Owner Among Eight Indictments

On March 20, 2023, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to the Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Those indicted included Becky J. Rhodes, age 43, of Wauseon, OH, and owner of Das Essen Haus Restaurant near Pettisville and Das Essen Haus Café in Wauseon. Rhodes was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about September 19, 2019 through October 19, 2020, she allegedly obtained or exerted control over property or services beyond the scope of the express or implied consent, the value of said property or services being $7,500 or more but less than $150,000. 23CR33.

Also indicted were:

-Dentaro A. Lee, age 18, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about March 7, 2023, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle so as willfully to elude or flee a police officer after receiving a visible or audible signal from them. He also allegedly received a motor vehicle identification license plate, knowing it was obtained through the commission of a theft offense. 23CR29.

-Jared R. Baumgartner, age, 37, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about February 28, 2023, he allegedly failed to appear for a pre-trial conference in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court. 23CR32.

-Bradley D. Sharpe, age 40, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Falsification to Obtain a Concealed Handgun License. On or about March 9, 2023, he allegedly made a false statement in an application filed with the Fulton County Sheriff in order to obtain or renew a concealed handgun license. 23CR31.

-Glen R. Kunkle, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 13, 2023, he allegedly retained a motor vehicle, knowing or having reasonable cause to believe it had been stolen. 23CR28.

-Glenn R. Parcher, III, age 55, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on two counts of Vandalism and one count of Felonious Assault. On or about February 21, 2023, he allegedly caused physical harm to business property that is owned or possessed by another and necessary for business. He also allegedly caused physical harm to property that is owned or possessed by another, and the value of that property is $150,000 or more. He also allegedly caused physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. 23CR35.

-Harland Hersey, age 19, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Voyeurism, three counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor, one count of Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles, and three counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor. On or about August 3, 2022 through November 30, 2022, he allegedly for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying himself, did trespass or otherwise surreptitiously invade the privacy of another and the other person is a minor. On or about August 3, 2022 through November 30, 2022 and the month of February 2023 to March 9, 2023, he allegedly created, reproduced, or published obscene material that has a minor as one of its participants or portrayed observers. On or about January 3, 2023, he allegedly disseminated obscene material to a juvenile. On or about the month of February 2023 to March 7, 2023, and on or about March 8, 2023 and March 9, 2023, he also allegedly engaged in sexual conduct knowing the other person was 13 years of age or older but less than 16 years of age. 23CR30.

-Daniel J. Cook, age 56, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Unlawful Restraint, one count of Obstructing Official Business, and one count of Resisting Arrest. On or about March 15, 2023, he allegedly by threat of force caused a family or household member to believe he would cause imminent physical harm to them and allegedly restrained their liberty. He also allegedly obstructed or delayed the performance of a public official in the performance of their duties, creating a risk of physical harm to another. He also allegedly resisted arrest. 23CR34.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.