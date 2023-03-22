Juanita Flory (1951-2023)

Juanita Flory, age 71, of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Monday, March 20, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She worked in the kitchen at Fairlawn haven for many years, retiring in 1991. Juanita was a member of the Bryan Gospel Tabernacle.

She enjoyed spending time at the Montpelier Senior Center, doing crafts, plastic canvases and crocheting.

Juanita was born on April 20, 1951, in Springfield, Tennessee, the daughter of Odell and Rebecca (Smith) Gregory. She married Charles E. Flory on December 12, 1970 in Gainsborough, Tennessee and he survives.

Juanita is survived by her daughter, Teresa (Donald) Underwood, of West Unity; two grandchildren, David (Rebecca) Underwood, of Jacksonville, Florida and Charles Corbin, of Montpelier; great granddaughter, Lucille Underwood, of Jacksonville, Florida; brothers, Clifford (Judy) Gregory, of Cross Plain, Tennessee and Jerry (Phyllis) Gregory, of Macon, Georgia and a sister, Brenda (Scott) Burgess, of Springfield, Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laurie Corbin and brothers, Gilbert, Odell, William and Richard Gregory.

Visitation will be held Monday, March 27, 2023 from 10:00AM-Noon at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 12:00 PM with Pastor Israel Aguilar officiating. Private burial will follow at Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the American Heart Association.