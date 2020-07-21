Fulton County Grand Jury Returns 11 Indictments

On July 20, 2020, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

ANDREW T. MITCHELL, age 21, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of L.S.D., one count of Harassment With a Bodily Substance, and two counts of Attempted Trespass in a Habitation When a Person is Present or Likely to be Present. On or about June 13, 2020, he allegedly possessed LSD, and allegedly attempted to trespass in a habitation when a person was present or likely to be present. He also allegedly caused a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance. 20CR79.

IAN I. ADAMS, age 19, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Burglary, and one count of Aggravated Robbery. On or about June 15, 2020 to June 16, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person, and allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 20CR70.

ANDRES J. AYALA, age 20, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Burglary, one count of Aggravated Robbery, and one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about June 15, 2020 to June 16, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause serious physical harm to another person, and he allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official investigation. 20CR71.

DANA E. LADD, age 34, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 10, 2020, she allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 20CR80.

DAVID W. MONHOLLEN, age 42, of Elkhart, IN, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about June 26, 2020, he allegedly, having previously been convicted of five OVIs within twenty years, operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 20CR73.

TERRY A. WURSTER, JR., age 45, of Hillsdale, MI, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about May 5, 2020, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 2OCR74.

MICHAEL C. OSBORNE, age 48, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Counterfeiting. On or about March 14, 2020, he allegedly passed a counterfeit obligation or other security of the United States. 20CR81.

TIMOTHY R. PALACIOS, age 36, of Grand Rapids, MI, was indicted on two counts of Attempted Burglary. On or about July 9, 2020, he allegedly attempted to trespass in an occupied structure in Archbold with the purpose to commit a criminal offense. 20CR76.

AGUSTIN FERRER, JR., age 24, of New Richmond, WI, was indicted on one count of Vehicular Manslaughter and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 6, 2020, he allegedly, while operating a motor vehicle, caused the death of another. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it was stolen. 20CR75.

ANTHONY J. RODRIGUEZ, age 35, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on one count of Assault. On or about July 16, 2020, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. 20CR78.

TYLER R. MILLER, age 35, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Register as a Sexually Oriented Offender. On or about March 10, 2020 to July 9, 2020, he allegedly failed to register as a sex offender with the Fulton County Sheriff within three days of entering Fulton County. 20CR77.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

