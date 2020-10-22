Beverly Sines (1944-2020)

Beverly A. Sines, age 76, of Morenci, passed away peacefully at her daughter’s residence, on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Morenci on April 7, 1944, the daughter of Orville and Gladeen (Dietrich) Lantz. On August 25, 1994, she married Larry M. Sines, and he survives.

Bev held several jobs throughout her lifetime, but most notably, she owned and operated ‘Maid For You’, alongside her husband. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morenci and in her free time, she loved to sew, crochet, travel, and go antiquing with her husband.

Surviving besides her husband are daughters, Wendy (Rodney) Kessler and Cristy (Dave) Needham; son, Michael (Pamela) Sines; grandchildren, Alexa and Benjamin Kessler, Jackie (Ken) Rondeau, Kaysie (Graham) Nester, Charlie (Danielle) Needham, Carson Needham, and Travis Sines; several great-grandchildren; sister, Janice (John) Allen; nephews, Chris (Tonya) Lantz and Michael Allen; niece, Tiffany Flathers; several cousins; and last but not least, her four-legged friend, Katy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two younger brothers, Rodney and Roger Lantz.

According to her wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation for Bev will be Saturday, October 24, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM, at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and a mask will be required. Memorial services will be private, and Pastor/Cousin Frank Hibbard will officiate.

Memorial gifts in memory of Bev are suggested to Elara Hospice or the church of the donor’s choice. Online condolences to the family may be offered at www.eaglemarryfuneralhome.com. The Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette is entrusted with arrangements.