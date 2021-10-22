Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 12 Individuals

On October 18, 2021, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according to Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

FREDRICK M. BUCZKO, age 61, of Oregon, OH, was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Criminal Damaging or Endangering, and two counts of Domestic Violence. On or about September 19, 2021, he allegedly caused physical harm to a family member, and also to another person with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another. 21CR117.

RONNIE L. DENUDT, age 60, of Blissfield, MI, was indicted on one count of Burglary. On or about September 23, 2021, he allegedly, by force, stealth or deception, trespassed in an occupied structure with purpose to commit a criminal offense. 21CR119.

ZACHERY A. BROBST, age 25, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about September 14, 2021 to September 16, 2021, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000. He also allegedly retained property knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 21CR126.

DONALD E. TACKETT, age 49, of Deshler, OH, was indicted on one count of Possession of Cocaine, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, and one count of Attempted Tampering With Evidence. On or about March 23, 2021, he allegedly possessed cocaine and methamphetamine. He also allegedly attempted to tamper with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. 21CR125.

SCOTT D. BURRIS, II, age 31, of Archbold, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one count of Abduction, one count of Disrupting Public Services, one count of Assault, one count of Aggravated Menacing, and two counts of Felonious Assault. On or about September 27, 2021, he allegedly forcefully restrained another person and allegedly caused serious physical harm to her with a deadly weapon. He also allegedly caused a second person to believe that Mr. Burris would cause serious physical harm to him. 21CR121.

JOSEPH R. BRINKLEY, age 34, of Defiance, OH, was indicted on one count of Failure to Appear on Personal Recognizance Bond. On or about September 22, 2021, he allegedly failed to appear for his initial appearance scheduled for September 22, 2021 in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court, as required by the terms of his personal recognizance bond. 21CR127.

DANIEL L. LANE, JR., age 33, of Wauseon, OH, was indicted on three counts of Domestic Violence, one count of Criminal Damaging, and one count of Disrupting Public Services. On or about September 25, 2021, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member. 21CR123.

CRAIG C. CANFIELD, age 47, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Breaking and Entering, one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, one count of Theft, and two counts of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about September 22, 2021 to September 24, 2021, he allegedly trespassed in an unoccupied structure and allegedly stole a motor vehicle, tools, and miscellaneous items. He also allegedly retained a motor vehicle, tools, and miscellaneous items knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that they had been stolen. 21CR120.

DANIEL M. McPHERSON-MINLEY, age 24, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Forgery and one count of Theft. On or about August 5, 2021, he allegedly stole and forged a blank check. 21CR122.

ARI Z. SOBEL, age 28, of Beechwood, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about October 10, 2021, he allegedly possessed a controlled substance. 21CR129.

R.B. DAVENPORT, age 60, of Kalamazoo, MI, was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, one count of Tampering With Evidence, and one count of Possession of Heroin. On or about October 13, 2021, he allegedly possessed Adderall and heroin. He also allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation. Lastly, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 21CR124.

ANTHONY E. PAPA, age 27, of Toledo, OH, was indicted on one count of Receiving Stolen Property, one count of Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer, and two counts of Criminal Damaging. On or about October 9, 2021, he allegedly caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to the property of two individuals. He also allegedly failed to comply with an order or signal from a police officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop. Lastly, he allegedly retained a motor vehicle knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen. 21CR128.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.