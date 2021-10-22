Montpelier Woman Receives 14 Months In Prison For Vehicular Assault

A Montpelier, Ohio woman was sentenced on October 19, 2021, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Jessica Northrup, age 34, previously pled guilty to Vehicular Assault. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Ms. Northrup caused serious physical harm to another person while operating a motor vehicle.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Ms. Northrup to serve 14 months in prison. He ordered Ms. Northrup to pay all court costs. She received credit for 120 days in jail.