Fulton County Grand Jury Returns Indictments Against 14 Individuals

On June 17, 2019, the Fulton County Grand Jury considered indictments charging individuals with Fulton County crimes, according ho Fulton County Prosecuting Attorney Scott A. Haselman.

DENNIS R. DARR, age 62, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on two counts of Assault. On or about May 18, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to two peace officers while in the performance of their official duties. 19CR54.

TEANA L. THOMAS, age 30, of Erie, PA, was indicted on two counts of Forgery, one count of Identity Fraud, and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools. On or about May 19, 2019, she allegedly possessed forged checks, and possessed tools to use in the commission of Forgery. She also allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with intent to represent the other person’s identifying information as her own personal identifying information. 19CR52.

TEYANA L. TATE, age 25, of Erie, PA, was indicted on two counts of Forgery, one count of Identity Fraud, and one count of Possessing Criminal Tools. On or about May 19, 2019, she allegedly possessed forged checks, and possessed tools to use in the commission of Forgery. She also allegedly used personal identifying information of another person with intent to represent the other person’s identifying information as her own personal identifying information. 19CR53.

CLAY M. DOWNS, age 19, of Bowling Green, OH, was indicted on one count of Harassment With a Bodily Substance. On or about May 26, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause a law enforcement officer to come into contact with a bodily substance. 19CR59.

JASON STULTZ, age 41, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on eight counts of Nonsupport of Dependents. On orabout May 1, 2017 to April 30, 2019, he allegedly faile to pay child support totaling $21,047.52. 19CR64.

SANDY R. WILSON, age 45, of Gainesville, FL, was indicted on ten counts ofNonsupport of Dependents. On or about July 1, 2014 to June 30, 2018, he allegedly failed to pay child support totaling $13,985.40. 19CR60.

KENT C. GASCHE, age 54, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle and one count of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about May 21, 2019, he allegedly knowing transported a loaded handgun in a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 19CR62.

SCOTT W. HEINZE, age 27, of Sylvanla, OH, was indicted on two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. On or about June 1, 2019, he allegedly operated a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. 19CR65.

PAUL A. FENTON, age 58, of Jasper, MI, was indicted on one count of Grand Theft. On or about June 17, 2013 to September 22, 2018, he allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 but less than $150,000. 19CR56.

JOSEPH T. COX, age 38, of Swanton, OH, was indicted on one count of Violating a Protection Order. On or about June 4, 2019, he allegedly violated the terms of a protection order after previously being convicted of that offense. 19CR63.

MATTHEW A. PERKINS, age 33, of Delta, OH, was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about March 21, 2019, he allegedly possessed drugs. 19CR61.

STEVEN R. HICKS, age 31, of Fayette, OH, was indicted on one count of Domestic Violence, one oount of Criminal Damaging, one count of Resisting Arrest, one count of Assault, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs. On or about June 10, 2019, he allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and allegedly caused a substantial risk of physical harm to the property of another.

He also allegedly resisted with the lawful arrest of himself while brandishing a deadly weapon, and allegedly caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a police officer while in the performance of his official duties. Finally, he allegedly possessed methamphetamine. 19CR55.

ZACHARY B. TIPTON, age 39, of Lyons, OH, was indicted on one count of Misuse of Credit Cards, one count of Theft, and one count of Receiving Stolen Property. On or about February 26, 2019 to March 24, 2019, he allegedly stole cash and allegedly received a credit card knowing or having reasonable cause to believe that it had been stolen and allegedly used it to obtain property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $7,500. 19CR58.

AMBER L. CLARK, age 34, of Napoleon, OH, was indicted on one count of Tampering With Evidence. On or about June 12, 2019, she allegedly tampered with evidence in an official proceeding or investigation.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation, and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

