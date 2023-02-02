Fulton County Senior Center Spotlight

THE PFAFFS … LeRoy and Babs Pfaff of Delta enjoy the FCSC as a place to fellowship and play games with other seniors.

It was February of 1967 when LeRoy Pfaff proposed marriage to Babs, and she accepted.

The Pfaffs of Delta have LeRoy’s sister to thank for playing cupid and arranging a blind date 57 years ago.

“LeRoy and I were both rather bashful at the time, and she decided to set us up,” Babs explained.

“We went bowling on our first date, and Babs beat me really bad at bowling!” LeRoy added. They will celebrate 56 years of marriage in October.

Travel has been a lifelong love of this couple. They spent many weekends camping when their three children were growing up.

“We belonged to the Coachman Camping Club of Pettisville. Our camper was our home away from home,” Babs said.

They no longer camp, but still enjoy traveling together. “One of my favorite trips after retirement was to New Mexico to the hot air balloon festival,” Babs added.

Most weeks, they travel a short distance to the Delta Senior Center. If you haven’t visited the Senior Center, the Pfaffs say there are many benefits.

“We have a lot of fun. There is so much to do, and the fellowship with the other seniors is awesome. I love the day trips, and the meals are delicious,” Babs said.

LeRoy agreed. “It’s a good place to go and fellowship, and it’s a fun place to play games with other people,” LeRoy added.

The Pfaffs have shared their love of card games with their three children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

“We love playing cards so much that we brought Canasta to the Delta Senior Center, then to the Swanton Senior Center, too.”

“We all played it as teenagers; so we just re-introduced it. We like to play Pepper, Euchre and other card games, too,” Babs explained.

When not socializing at the Delta Senior Center, Babs and LeRoy love to cheer on the Ohio State Buckeyes, scout for treasures at flea markets and antique stores, care for their farm (LeRoy), and document life by snapping a lot of photos (Babs).